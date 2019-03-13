Neal Brown hasn’t been the head coach of West Virginia all that long but he didn’t need to be for his decision to come to Morgantown to be affirmed.

The thing that has stood out the most to Brown over his two months and change as the leader of the football program has been the positive reception across the board. From when he has been in schools recruiting to different speaking engagements to just being at athletic events or out in the community, Brown has been highly encouraged by what he has observed.