Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher has options in more than one sport.

Gallagher, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, already has collected 15 offers on the football field as a defensive back and wide receiver but is putting together quite the impressive list on the hardwood as well. He is being as a point guard at the next level after a season where he averaged 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.