Is the lack of a bonafide star and exceptional versatility along the defensive line a bad thing or good thing for a football coach?

It depends on who you ask.

However, for West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson, it's what makes this season's group special.

After a 2022 campaign that saw West Virginia struggle in some defensive statistics, such as ranking 98th in the FBS in total defense, 67th in rush defense, 61st in total sacks, and 68th in total tackles for loss, it was clear that Jackson needed to improve this group.

"I think it starts with what we put on tape last year, those guys aren't proud of what they put out there last year so they’re hungry. They’re all making each other better by competing for one another," Jackson said.

And now after the departure of All-American defensive lineman Dante Stills, this very deep group has been forced to compete, step up and become more flexible to fill the gap that Stills left, which starts with each and every player.

"We don't have the Dante Stills "eraser" but we have a bunch of guys that go around and do their job... Mixing and match. My guys embrace it, they like it," Jackson said.

This mixing and matching on the defensive front is creating competition at nearly every spot but it's also making every one of these athletes well-rounded.

Jackson mentioned quite a few guys moving around on the defensive front and their versatility they bring to the table. Sean Martin, although recovering from injury, is playing both on the inside and the outside of the line in fall camp and he might be the best all-around returner for the Mountaineers.

Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins has begun to play end for Jackson's group, but he's made sure to be well versed by hammering down the entire playbook.

Jackson complimented other transfers, such as the second-year player out of Georgia Tech, Mike Lockhart, who is capable as a defensive tackle and nose tackle after getting in shape and working to get closer to what he's capable of.

Kentucky transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye also brings a range of positional value, primarily as a defensive end who has the capability to play at nose tackle and former Nittany Lion Fatoruma Mulbah is also making big strides at fall camp.

In a group that never seems to drop off, Cincinnati transfer Zequi Lawton, Asani Redwood, Hammond Russell IV, and Taurus Simmons are all in the rotational mix.

Returning defensive forces on the line such as Eddie Vesterinen, Jalen Thornton, Jared Bartlett will all take on a larger role this season and will be called upon in run defense situations, so it'll take everyone to compete and improve, together.

Although this group lacks a star-studded monster on the defensive front, you can't deny the combinations and rotational value that this group could bring to the field this season.

These 12 players can all make an impact in many different spots on the line this season, but it could possibly take a consistent rotation of nine to 10 different athletes on the defensive line to truly succeed as a group.

So to Jackson it's all about: "Combinations baby."