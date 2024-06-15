He also held offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Mississippi, Colorado and Maryland, among others.

Edwards, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, had narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan State prior to casting his lot with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia has landed a key commitment in the secondary with a pledge from Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards .

The Mountaineers offered the talented defensive back all the way back in May of 2022.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took a junior day visit in January and then was back on campus for the first day of spring practice in March.

Edwards then returned for an official visit May 31-June 2 and took another to Virginia Tech the following weekend before deciding to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.

Secondary Coach ShaDon Brown has served as the lead recruiter for Edwards, but analyst Tre Bell and graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin have also played key roles in his process.

“I have a great relationship with the coaches,” Edwards previously said. “They always show love, and they told me exactly how I fit into the defense.”

Edwards could end up at safety or cornerback for the Mountaineers and has a versatile skill set that had him high on the list for a number of schools prior to making his college pick. He is coming off a junior season where he recorded 33 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble.

“They like my physicality,” he said.

Edwards is the third commitment for West Virginia in the defensive backfield behind Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson and the 13th overall in the class.

WVSports.com will have more with Edwards in the near future.