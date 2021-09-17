Virginia Tech QB provides challenges for West Virginia defense

Playing against a quarterback with mobility can present problems for opposing defenses.

That’s certainly not a fact lost on West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who is preparing to take on one such player in Virginia Tech’s signal caller Braxton Burmeister.

“He’s the fastest guy on the team,” Lesley said.

There does seem to be some truth to that considering the game notes makes mention that Burmeister posted the fastest time in summer workouts of 22.53 miles per hour via GPS tracking technology. That is some impressive sped at the position and head coach Neal Brown has seen it show up on tape.

“He’s running away from people. You don’t see that a whole lot at quarterback,” Brown said. “He’s got really, really good top end speed.”

It’s evident in the play calling as well with a significant bulk of the rushing output on designed runs instead of scramble opportunities through the first two games of the season.

But there’s more to his game than simply running the football.

The redshirt junior has already rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown to go along with completed 26-43 passes for 311 yards and two more scores. And the Oregon transfer brings a different element to the table that forces the Mountaineers defense to be on their heels.

“He can sling it on the run. Gives you a whole other set of issues. If everything is right and everything is covered up that gives you a whole other section of the offense you have to worry about,” he said.

That is going to apply pressure to all levels of the West Virginia defense in coverage and with staying disciplined. The responsibility for the unit will be to play underneath and have their eyes where they need to be to prevent big plays with his legs.

That is true in the secondary where defensive backs must plaster their man and play tighter once the initial route combination breaks down as well as up front to prevent any escape routes.

It isn’t going to change the West Virginia defense but will force some adjustments.

“Based on what the quarterback likes to do,” Lesley said.

Such is life in today’s college football, but West Virginia will need to be prepared for what Burmeister and the Hokies offense will be able to throw at them with so many options on the table.