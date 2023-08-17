During his first season at Eastern Michigan, he averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6-percent from the field and an improved 40-percent from deep.

Farrakhan, 6-foot-2, 162-pounds, entered the transfer portal in early April after two seasons with the Eagles where he averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this past year. The junior started 29 of 32 games while he also shot 42.6-percent from the field but only 23.5-percent from deep.

West Virginia has added yet another key piece to the basketball roster with a commitment from Eastern Michigan transfer point guard Noah Farrakhan.

The New Jersey native has spent three seasons at the college level, but this will already be his third school after initially signing with East Carolina before transferring to Eastern Michigan after two seasons.

Farrakhan appeared in a total of 58 games during that time with the Eagles and started 54 of those while he only saw action in 12 games during his time with the Pirates averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 assists.

Farrakhan should have two years of eligibility remaining, but it is unclear if he will be able to see the floor this coming season for the Mountaineers as a two-time transfer.

West Virginia is now up to 13 scholarship players for the basketball roster and is the latest in a long series of dominoes to topple over for the basketball program this off-season.

Farrakhan represents the seventh transfer portal addition this off-season with Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle, Georgetown forward Akok Akok, Florida State point guard Jeremiah Bembry and St. John's forward Quinn Slazinski.

He is the fourth transfer to commit to the program behind Akok, Bembry and Slazinski after the coaching change and the fifth if you consider Jose Perez electing to return to the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers also added Israel forward Ofri Naveh.

WVSports.com will have more with Farrakhan in the near future.