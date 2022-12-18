News More News
West Virginia adds commitment from WR transfer Poke

Poke has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has addressed a pressing need through the transfer portal with a commitment from Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke.

Poke, 5-foot-10, 172-pounds, received an offer from West Virginia Thursday and made a quick turnaround to take an official visit to Morgantown. That interest from the Mountaineers made it a quick turnaround between the two by getting him on campus

Along with West Virginia, Poke received interest from a number of programs including Ball State but getting him to campus so quickly proved critical.

The pass catcher is coming off a season where he hauled in 31 catches for 362 yards and a score but only played in a total of six games.

A native of Georgia, Poke appeared in 25 games during his time at Kent State and hauled in a total of 81 passes for 1,033 yards and 5 touchdowns. He played a total of 1,309 snaps across four seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Poke would have two years remaining in his career and helps to address a position where the Mountaineers need able options after the departure of the top four pass catchers from a season ago.

The transfer prospect gives the Mountaineers a boost in the return game where he averaged 29.4 yards per return last season for Kent State.

WVSports.com will have more with Poke in the near future.

{{ article.author_name }}