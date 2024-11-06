West Virginia adds major 2025 DL addition in Telemaque

The Big 12 Conference program made Telemaque a priority since first extending a scholarship offer to the lengthy defensive end in September of his junior season. Telemaque also visited Morgantown for a junior day in January and then took his official visit to Morgantown May 31-June 2.

Telemaque, 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, backed off a summer commitment from Wisconsin Oct. 28 after previously picking the Badgers over the Mountaineers in the summer. However, the Big 12 Conference program never let up in their pursuit of the talented defensive lineman sealing his commitment Wednesday night.

West Virginia has landed one of their top targets on the board with a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed a strong connection with defensive line coach AJ Jackson as well as wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. Those two played a critical role in his recruitment throughout.

"Since I visited there I've always had high praise for Coach Jackson and head coach Neal Brown and what they're doing over there," Telemaque said over the summer. "The whole staff, I feel like coach Bilal who I talk to every day. He's one of the top coaches I talk to."

West Virginia is slotting Telemaque at strongside defensive end, and the coaching staff loves his combination of both speed and power at the position. He also possesses impressive length with his frame.

“They see where I can develop. They show me where I can improve my game for the pros which is the ultimate goal,” Telemaque said.

Telemaque becomes the fifth defensive lineman to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class behind Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise defensive end Taylor Brown and Huntingtown (Md.) defensive lineman Evan Powell.

Telemaque is the 22nd prospect overall to choose the Mountaineers in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Telemaque in the near future.