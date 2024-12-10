West Virginia announces Tucker DeVries to be out indefinitely

West Virginia's Tucker DeVries will be out indefinitely, head coach Darian DeVries announced on Tuesday.

“After consulting with our team doctors and other medical professionals, they have ruled Tucker out indefinitely as he deals with an upper-body injury,” coach DeVries said. “We have a great bunch of guys in the locker room who I know will rally around him during his absence.”

DeVries had started every game for the Mountaineers this season, averaging 14.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game. DeVries came with his dad, Darian, from Drake this offseason, where he was the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

DeVries dealt with a shoulder injury this spring, having surgery on his shoulder following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season. It is currently unknown if this injury is related to his shoulder.

The Mountaineers are set to face North Carolina Central on Tuesday night, and they have two more non-conference games following Tuesday's action.

WVU begins Big 12 play on Dec. 31 against No. 10 Kansas, followed by home games against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4 and then against Arizona on Jan. 7.