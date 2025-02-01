West Virginia basketball assistant coach tracker

Associate Head Coach Chester Frazier Frazier was a major hire for head coach Darian DeVries from his alma mater Illinois. Frazier joined the Illini program in 2021 with over a decade of high major experience under his belt. It also was a return to his alma mater where he was the starting point guard for Illinois from 2006-09. During his time at Illinois, the basketball program won a share of the 2022 Big 10 championship and the 2024 Big 10 Tournament title while advancing to the Elite 8. Before his stop in Champaign as a coach, Frazier was the associate head coach at Virginia Tech for two seasons and spent seven at Kansas State as an assistant. A native of Baltimore, Frazier is known as a dynamic recruiter.

Contract: 2-year deal $575,000 until April 30, 2026



Advertisement

Assistant Kory Barnett Barnett spent five seasons as an assistant coach with Nevada. The Indiana native is known for his defensive prowess and fits what DeVries wanted to find in an assistant in order to win in the Big 12. In his role, Barnett helped Nevada reach exceptional heights on the defensive side of the court where he was able to make his presence known. The Wolfpack were good on defense in 2022 but were even better during the 2023 campaign. Prior to that, Barnett spent six seasons (2013-19) on Steve Alford’s staff at UCLA, the last two as director of operations after serving the previous four as video coordinator. In December 2018, he was promoted to assistant coach, filling that role until coming to Nevada.

Contract: 1-year deal $325,000 until April 30, 2025



Assistant Tom Ostrom Ostrom completed the first coaching staff and was a major pull for the Mountaineers at the late stage of the process. He had already worked with DeVries since the 2022 season and there was a comfort level there. Prior to his stint with the Bulldogs, Ostrom was the associate head coach at Indiana for four seasons and has over 25 years of college coaching experience including a bulk of that at the high major level. But reuniting was dealt a blow earlier this off-season when Vanderbilt hired Ostrom as an assistant April 19. That seemed to close the door on a potential reunion between the two in Morgantown, but as time passed there were rumbles that he could still be on the radar. That came to fruition when Ostrom left his post at Vanderbilt and now will serve as an assistant for the Mountaineers. Ostrom spent four years as the associate head coach at Indiana (2017-21), helping the Hoosiers gather the No. 7-ranked recruiting class nationally in 2018 and the No. 13 class in 2020. Ostrom spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Dayton from 2011-17 under Archie Miller, helping the Flyers to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including an NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2014. Ostrom spent four seasons at Arkansas under John Pelphrey, helping the Razorbacks to the 2008 NCAA Tournament after starting his coaching career with seven years under Billy Donovan. At Florida, Ostrom was part of six NCAA Tournament appearances, including two NCAA Sweet 16s and the 2000 Florida team that made the national championship game. Between Florida and Arkansas, Ostrom helped guide South Alabama to 24 wins and the Sun Belt title in 2005-06.

Contract: 1-year deal, $342,000 until April 30, 2025



Assistant Nick Norton Norton was the first coach added to the roster after he followed DeVries over from Drake. The Illinois native played under DeVries and then spent three seasons with the Bulldogs helping to lead them to an 80-26 (.755) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances and two Missouri Valley Conference titles. Norton joined the Drake staff during the 2021-22 season as assistant director of operations and was elevated to director of operations prior to the 2022-23 season. Last season, he was promoted to assistant coach/director of player development. He will serve as an assistant coach and director of player development in Morgantown.

Contract: 1-year deal $150,000 until April 30, 2025

