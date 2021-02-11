For the second time this season, West Virginia basketball will have to make up a series of games after the pair of matchups with Baylor was postponed.

The decision was made due to COVID-19 issues in the Bears basketball program and wipes out scheduled games Feb. 15 in Morgantown and Feb. 18 in Waco. Ironically, the Feb. 18 trip to Baylor was the only game of the three earlier West Virginia postponements that had been rescheduled.