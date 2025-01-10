Top 2026 QB Brodie McWhorter gets to know Rodriguez

McWhorter, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, backed off his pledge once the coaching change was made but he was able to speak with new head coach Rich Rodriguez and get a feel for him.

Kingston (Ga.) Cass 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter was committed to West Virginia from June until December, but the Mountaineers are still very much in the picture.

During the coaching change, McWhorter stayed in contact with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart but this was a chance to really talk with the head man.

“The conversation with Coach Rod was great. We just talked about his past time with WVU and how happy he is to be back with the Mountaineers,” he said.

Rodriguez made it clear that the Rivals.com four-star signal-caller has exactly what he is looking for in a quarterback and he is not only impressed with his film but how much of a competitor and leader he is. And the head coach left no doubt where McWhorter sits on the recruiting board.

“I’m a priority,” he said.

Rodriguez told McWhorter that he plans to head down to Georgia to see him in a few weeks and he would love for him to repay the favor and come to Morgantown to get to know him better and talk ball.

While it wasn’t a long conversation, McWhorter made it clear that Rodriguez certainly left a positive impression with how he handled it.

“I can tell he is not only a great coach but an even better human that truly cares,” he said.