JUCO pass rusher Eck set for West Virginia visit

He will have the opportunity on an official visit to campus beginning today.

Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College edge Keenan Eck wants to find out more about West Virginia.

Eck, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, spent this past season at Citrus where he recorded 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Prior to that, the California native was at Black Hills State where he recorded 13 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with 4 forced fumbles.

The Mountaineers have yet to offer Eck a scholarship, but he has displayed interest in his skill set.

“A lot of interest just in the way I play the game. I’m electric off the edge and make a big impact when I get in the pocket. They highlighted that a lot and definitely want me to be a competitor in the spring,” he said.

Bandits coach Jeff Casteel has been the lead recruiter for Eck, and he has been impressed with how he has handled his recruitment to date. Jake Casteel also has played a role in his recruitment.

West Virginia is targeting Eck as a boundary side edge or linebacker and have been impressed with his speed and ability to perform at the position with the feet and hips to be a coverage options when needed.

Eck grew up in the high dessert and is excited to get to Morgantown in order to see the facilities and meet some of the coaching staff as well as explore the campus.

“It looks to be a beautiful town and campus from what I’ve seen,” he said.

The visit is the latest for Eck after stops at San Diego State, Montana State and Eastern Illinois.