WVSports - West Virginia basketball head coach Huggins makes adjustments

Quarantine has meant a lot of things for many different people but for Bob Huggins it’s just meant more of the same. Just in a different way.

The West Virginia basketball head coach had been active with virtual clinic for different organizations prior to the start of his own team’s pre-season practice. He also serves on several different committees which has taken up a bulk of his time.

“It really does keep you busy,” he said.

Once practice began, Huggins has been obviously tied up with that but has put his faith in his assistant coaches to handle a lot of the workload. That has slid him into more of an administrator role atop the program while handling his responsibilities as the head of the team.

Huggins also has been active on the recruiting trail, placing a lot of emphasis on virtual visits since programs won’t be able to host prospects due to the ongoing recruiting dead period. That has been an adjustment in itself, considering he is very much aligned with the old school style of thinking.

That means sitting down and interacting face-to-face, which currently can’t happen.

“This virtual thing I think for the time being is good, but I hope it doesn’t become a fixture in what we do,” Huggins said.

It’s been a difficult balance as coaches have been forced to make decisions on guys and prospects on the schools without ever stepping foot on campus in some instances. That is even harder for a coach like Huggins who values those in-person evaluations over everything else.

West Virginia still has work to do in the 2021 class to round things out, but also is getting a head start on the 2022 effort through the virtual visits and tours of the campus. Those have been effective in being able to showcase everything that the program can offer.

“They’re kind of neat. You do get to see campus and everything that we have here for student athletes,” Huggins said.

So while some have bogged down due to the current landscape, Huggins has been as busy as ever. And he doesn’t anticipate that changing with the season now right around the corner.