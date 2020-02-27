On the surface it almost seems as if it’s a grand exercise in hyperbole to even suggest it.

West Virginia, losers of five of its last six games with a ship that is seemingly taking on more and more water daily, sits at a precipice in its season. The resume certainly doesn’t indicate it sitting at 19-9 and perched safely in the NCAA field at No. 16 in the NET Rankings but there’s clearly concern.

The all-important eye-test suggests something different entirely.