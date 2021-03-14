WVSports - West Virginia basketball nets No. 3 seed in NCAAs

West Virginia will be the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers will square off against No. 14 seed Morehead State Friday and would play the winner of No. 6 San Diego State and No. 11 Syracuse Sunday if they advance.

Times, location and television information are not yet available, although each of the games will be played in the state of Indiana.

The other top seeds in the bracket are No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Houston and No. 4 Oklahoma State. The other remaining teams in the bracket are No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Loyola Chicago, No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 10 Rutgers, No. 12 Oregon State, No. 13 Liberty and No. 15 Cleveland State.

West Virginia finished the season 18-9 and were 7-7 in quadrant one games. The Mountaineers lost their first round Big 12 Conference Tournament game to Oklahoma State after a fourth place league finish but comes into the tournament with a very impressive overall resume.

Bob Huggins club is perched at No. 23 in the NET Rankings and despite playing a top five strength of schedule did not have a bad loss all season.

It is the first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season where the Mountaineers were slotted as a No. 5 seed. West Virginia would have been in the NCAA Tournament field last year but the season was canceled due to COVID-19.