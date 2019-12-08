West Virginia fell for the first time in the 2019 season on the road at St. John's 70-68 and WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations from it all.

This includes a look at the game as well as what comes next for the Mountaineers.

--West Virginia fell for the first time since season 70-68 and you can look at a lot of different things. The 22 turnovers were a season high; the Red Storm were +17 in points scored at the foul line and of course the final foul of the game was a miserable call to give St. John’s the lead. Even with all of that, the Mountaineers had a lot of chances to win this game and just couldn’t do some of the basic things they’ve done all season to start the season undefeated. Even on the possession before the foul, West Virginia got an offensive rebound and had a chance to get the last shot but the ball wasn’t secured and it lead to St. John’s getting the final possession which ultimately led to the win.

--Credit to this team for battling back down 10 late, holding St. John’s scoreless over the final 4:28 of the game outside of those two free throws. But too many mistakes to be in that position to begin with. West Virginia got a decent look at the end but Huggins wanted them to take it to the basket.

