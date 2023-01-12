West Virginia will have an assistant coach role to fill on the basketball staff as the Mountaineers will part ways with Associate Head Coach Larry Harrison.

Harrison has been with the Mountaineers for 16-seasons and 24th overall with Bob Huggins dating back to his days at Cincinnati where he served under him for eight seasons.

The timing of the move comes as a surprise as Harrison has essentially served as the right hand man for Huggins since he returned to Morgantown to lead the program. However, word started to leak on this Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia made the news official with a release.

During his career, Harrison served as the head coach at Hartford from 2000-06 and earned America East Coach of the Year honors in 2006.

"I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors," Huggins said.

The Mountaineers are currently 10-6 on the season.

A search for Harrison's replacement will begin immediately.