West Virginia lands transfer CB Scruggs

The West Virginia football program has landed a need out of the transfer portal with a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports citing his agents Darren Wilson and First Class Prospects. Scruggs, 5-foot-11, 176-pounds, is coming off a season with the Jaguars where he recorded 70 tackles and an interception. He spent time at several other stops before that with Scruggs coming to South Alabama after 11 games at Hutchinson C.C. where he recorded 38 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss with an interception.

