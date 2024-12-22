West Virginia lands transfer CB Scruggs

The West Virginia football program has landed a need out of the transfer portal with a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs.
The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports citing his agents Darren Wilson and First Class Prospects.
Scruggs, 5-foot-11, 176-pounds, is coming off a season with the Jaguars where he recorded 70 tackles and an interception. He spent time at several other stops before that with Scruggs coming to South Alabama after 11 games at Hutchinson C.C. where he recorded 38 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss with an interception.
Prior to that, Scruggs was at Central Missouri where he made 37 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and started his career at Washburn where he didn’t record any statistics.
Scruggs took an official visit to West Virginia Dec. 21 and saw enough from the program to cast his lot with the Mountaineers over other offers from Virginia Tech, Colorado, UNLV and more.
The Missouri native played a total of 662 snaps and graded out at 81.0 according to Pro Football Focus. He spent the majority of his time at slot cornerback where he saw 462 of those.
Scruggs allowed 28 of 46 passes thrown in his coverage to be completed for 387 yards and recorded a total of an interception and four pass breakups.
He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.
WVSports.com will have more with Scruggs in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe