WVSports - West Virginia basketball prepares for Texas road trip

West Virginia is set to embark on a six-day trip into the state of Texas for a trio of conference games.

That would be difficult under normal circumstances but when you consider what is unfolding in the state due to inclement weather and power loss it makes it even more daunting. But even with that unfolding the conference planned to get in the opening game with Texas if possible Saturday.

That will then take them to TCU Tuesday and then Baylor Thursday.

“There’s a lot of issues. You’ve got situations with the plane obviously, situations with the hotels and in some cases you have situations with the arenas,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “They’ve got pretty much state-wide issues with power, water and all kinds of issues.”

The plan for West Virginia will be to bus between the games in Austin, Fort Worth and Waco which gives Huggins similar feelings o when the Mountaineers had to bus to the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo.

The good news is that while Huggins and his team haven’t had to embark on such a trip in conference play, they do have experience with playing games close together after competing in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in South Dakota.

That will give the team and coaches an understanding of how to approach this trip. And as part of the process, the Mountaineers have scaled back practice and the intensity as well.

“You play the game and go back to the hotel and you watch film and you try to narrow things down and find out what you can do to be successful,” Huggins said.

The expectation of the Big 12 Conference is to get as many games as possible prior to the start of the league tournament March 10.

The Mountaineers will still need to makeup games with Oklahoma State and TCU as well as Baylor each of them scheduled to be in Morgantown.