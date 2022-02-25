There’s a strong junior college flavor on the 2021 West Virginia basketball roster.

Centerpieces of the team such as Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil check that box along with another key piece in Kedrian Johnson while transfers Pauly Paulicap, Malik Curry and Dimon Carrigan all spent time at a junior college prior to transferring to the division one level and ultimately West Virginia.

That’s almost half the roster playing at the junior college level at some point.

If you’ve followed the career path of head coach Bob Huggins that should come as no surprise.