2027 DB Gabriel Jenkins discusses West Virginia spring visit

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Imani Christian 2027 safety Gabriel Jenkins was excited to see West Virginia with a new coaching staff in place.

Jenkins, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, visited for a spring practice session and was able to get a look at how head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff conduct practice.

“The visit was good and what really stood out to me was the West Virginia defense,” he said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has been developing a connection with the Mountaineers coaching staff but this afforded him a chance to meet many of them in person.

“I talked to all of the coaches,” he said.

He also was able to tour the facilities and the campus.

West Virginia is targeting Jenkins as a strong safety in their scheme and the coaching staff has made it clear that he has all of the qualities that they are looking for at that spot.

“They like my height and weight and my wingspan. I think what stands out about me is my athletic ability,” he said.

Jenkins definitely plans to return to West Virginia for another look at the school and also plans to take a visit to Ohio State Tuesday to check out that school.