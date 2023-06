West Virginia didn’t land Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua but that doesn’t overshadow the work done this off-season in the transfer portal

The Mountaineers lost three key players from last year in fifth-year seniors guard Erik Stevenson, guard Kedrian Johnson and forward Emmitt Matthews. That’s a big bulk of the production from last year’s team, but the show must move on in college basketball.

And West Virginia seems more than equipped to do just that with the moves that have been made.