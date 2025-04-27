South Carolina State WR transfer Smith-Brown commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a commitment at a position of need with a pledge from South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown.
Smith-Brown, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers April 16 shortly after he entered his name into the transfer portal. The Florida native then took an official visit to Morgantown April 21 where he was able to get a complete look at the program and committed.
Smith-Brown spent three seasons with the Bulldogs where he hauled in a total of 81 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns. That included this past season where Smith-Brown hauled in a total of 54 catches for 749 yards and 4 touchdowns.
He appeared across 724 snaps and a total of 1,345 in his career at South Carolina State.
Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Smith-Brown.
The transfer wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining.
Smith-Brown becomes the second transfer portal addition for West Virginia at wide receiver since the spring portal window opened after North Carolina transfer Christian Hamilton.
WVSports.com will have more with Smith-Brown in the near future.
