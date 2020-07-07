WVSports - West Virginia basketball workouts postponed, what happens next?

The reach of COVID-19 has hit the West Virginia basketball program forcing the start of voluntary workouts back two weeks.

The workouts were originally set to begin July 6 but have now been pushed back 14-days after five players and one staff member all tested positive for the coronavirus. That will force those testing positive to be put into 14-day self-isolation in order to prevent further spread.

Players were set to return to campus and go through a five-day quarantine period where they were tested for the virus, which undoubtedly led to the discovery of more cases. It’s not an entirely shocking development considering the rising cases nationally but still it has hit home.