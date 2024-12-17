West Virginia battles but can't complete comeback in Frisco Bowl loss

West Virginia trailed No. 25 Memphis by 17 and 18 at two separate points in the game. WVU cut the lead to single digits multiple times, including in the final minute.

However, their comeback attempt would come up just short, as they fell 42-37 to the Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl to end the 2024 season.

West Virginia entered Tuesday night looking to close the 2024 season on a high note. This was the Mountaineers’ first game since Texas Tech blew them out to end the season, and it was also their first game without former head coach Neal Brown, who was relieved of his duties following that loss.

West Virginia’s offense looked almost like a mirror image of how they looked to end the season against the Red Raiders, combining for 12 total yards on their first two drives. On their third drive, WVU faced a fourth and one but couldn’t convert. Memphis took advantage of the short field to kick a field goal, putting them in front 10-0.

WVU’s next drive ended with CJ Donaldson fumbling for the second time as he also fumbled on the first play of the game. West Virginia recovered the first one, but Memphis recovered this one.

On the very next play for the Tigers, Greg Desrosiers pulled off a 46-yard touchdown that put Memphis ahead 17-0 with 10:46 to play in the second quarter.

The 46 yards were only three fewer yards than the Mountaineers compiled on their first four drives combined (49), as they couldn’t get anything going on that side of the ball.

West Virginia would cross midfield for the first time in the game roughly halfway through the second quarter. They ended that drive with a 33-yard connection from Garrett Greene to Hudson Clement, putting the Mountaineers on the board.

Trailing 17-7, WVU held Memphis to their second field goal of the half before Greene took matters into his own hands on offense.

WVU was driving, but Greene was pressured and kept the ball, escaping the pocket, before he completed the run by finding the end zone on what was ultimately a 56-yard touchdown rush.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Memphis’ 17-0 lead was cut to just six with 1:42 to play. The Tigers would not go quietly as on a 3rd and 6, they went 35 yards on a pass from Seth Henigan, and then Henigan was hit in the head on the play, adding another 15 yards to the play. Henigan then found DaMeer Blankumsee on an 18-yard score before they went for two and were successful.

West Virginia scored before the half, as Michael Hayes knocked in a 46-yard field goal as time expired, sending both teams to halftime as Memphis led 28-17.

On the first play of the second half, Memphis continued what they did so well in the first half — throw the ball deep. Henigan found Roc Taylor for 48 yards on the first play of the second half, ultimately leading to a 3-yard scoring rush from Mario Anderson, his second of the game, putting Memphis in front 35-17.

West Virginia answered right back as Greene found Clement for a score for the second time on the night, this time going for 10 yards. WVU would not be able to have a clean snap-to-hold transfer on the extra point, as Memphis stayed on top 35-23 with 7:15 to play in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers would respond, and they did so in a big way, going on a 16-play touchdown drive, spanning 7:51 as the drive ended with Donaldson scoring on a one-yard rush, cutting Memphis' lead to 35-30 with 12:02 to play.

Just when West Virginia seemed to capture all the momentum, the Tigers torched the Mountaineer secondary once again. Henigan found Blankumsee for 89 yards before Brandon Thomas scored on the next play, as WVU once again trailed by double digits.

WVU's offense once again threw a counter at the Tigers as they went on a 12-play scoring drive, once again capped off by a one-yard rush from Donaldson as WVU once again cut the lead to five with 4:17 to play in the game.

On the ensuing drive, Memphis picked up two third downs before they faced a 3rd and 5 with 1:39 to play, with West Virginia having no timeouts remaining. Memphis would miss a 50-yard kick that gave the Mountaineers the ball back before Greene threw an interception.

West Virginia seemed to have a breath of life after the interception as the ball was fumbled, but after video review, they ruled the Memphis defender was sliding, and therefore, the interception stood, and the game would, therefore, be over after a Memphis knee.