West Virginia beats Kansas, becomes bowl eligible

West Virginia has four more quarters to play.

The Mountaineers emerged victorious against Kansas on Saturday, 34-28, becoming bowl eligible for the second-straight game.

Kansas opened the game on the right foot, getting on the board with a 46-yard field goal only four minutes into the game. The Jayhawks would then force and recover a WVU fumble on the Mountaineers' first offensive play, spelling imminent doom.

Luckily, West Virginia's defense was able to put a stop to any KU momentum. Quarterback Jarret Doege would put the Mountaineers on the board during their next offensive drive, connecting with Winston Wright on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

All the Jayhawks could muster on the following drive was a 35-yard field goal, again getting on the board but still facing a 7-6 deficit.

For the Mountaineers, the Doege to Wright connection was still clicking. They would add another touchdown in response, a second 14-yard reception.

Kansas, hoping not to let the game get out of hand, went 65 yards on five plays, adding the Jayhawks' first touchdown of the game after fullback Jared Casey hauled in an 8-yard pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Seconds before the end of the first half, Doege would throw for his third touchdown. He hit Sam James for a 7-yard reception, giving the Mountaineers a 21-13 lead entering halftime.

Unfortunately for West Virginia, Doege's success would not sustain. Roughly two minutes into the third quarter, a drive-opening pass was intercepted by Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter, who returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown. After the Jayhawks converted a 2-point conversion, the score was tied at 21.

The knotted score was short-lived. The Mountaineers would respond on the following drive, resulting in a 44-yard rushing touchdown from Leddie Brown.

Just before the start of the fourth quarter, WVU kicker Casey Legg added a field goal from 38 yards out, growing the team's lead.

Kansas would open the fourth quarter searching looking to stay alive, an effort that was quickly thwarted when WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo intercepted a Daniels pass in the end zone. The Mountaineers would capitalize on the opportunity, adding a field goal to go up 34-21.

The Jayhawks had their next attempt to score once again stopped by Chandler-Semedo, who picked up his second interception of the night.

Yet, Kansas' third try to dig themselves out would be successful. Daniels would rush for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, bringing the score to 34-28.

However, the Jayhawks' onside kick attempt was recovered by WVU and, with Kansas having no timeouts left, the Mountaineers would hold on for the win.