It was at least his fifth stop in Morgantown this calendar year and that comfort level with the program was critical in his decision.

So, the 2025 signal caller decided to end the suspense and commit to the Mountaineers during his latest visit to campus for the Cincinnati game.

“What attracted me to the program was the coaches, staff and how it’s closer to home,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect informed both head coach Neal Brown and lead recruiter quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan during the man-trip when they came up to greet him. All of the parties were excited about the union since the Mountaineers had placed a priority on Fox in his class.

The decision is one that Fox had felt was coming for a while and now he is able to turn his attention to football and his future in Morgantown.

“Now I know what is home and don’t have to worry about all this other recruiting stuff,” he said.

West Virginia hosted Fox for a one-day camp in the summer after previously eyeballing him during the evaluation period and the coaches made it no secret that his skill set is something they coveted.

“They liked everything about me. They told me I checked off all the boxes on my film and my character,” he said. “It made a huge difference how they put me as a priority and always been at the top of the list.”

Fox is excited to play in the West Virginia offense with the use of play-action and the diversity in the scheme. He believes at this stage of his career that his strengths are his ability to go through his progressions, deliver an accurate football and use his legs to escape the pocket and run.

“I see myself fitting in the offense great,” he said.

The plan is for Fox to enroll next December and now will turn his attention toward recruiting other prospects to join him in the 2025 class.

“I love it here. I love the atmosphere and the people in it. There’s no place like it,” he said.