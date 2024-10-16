West Virginia dealing with key injuries on defense ahead of Kansas State

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave multiple injury updates as his team prepares to face Kansas State this Saturday.

Brown mentioned he knows at least one guy will be out against the Wildcats, while others are still questionable heading into the game.

Brown said wide receiver Jaden Bray will be out against Kansas State from a lower-body injury he sustained against Oklahoma State.

"He missed last week, he's going to miss this week too. He got hurt right at the end of the Oklahoma State game. It's a lower-leg injury, and we're going to reevaluate it after this week and have a better answer for you. But he'll miss this week," Brown said.

Bray has played 116 total snaps on offense this season and has also been a key piece to the WVU special teams unit.

On the defensive side of the ball, Aubrey Burks, TJ Jackson, and TJ Crandall continue to deal with injuries.

Burks has been dealing with the side effects of some lingering issues. If Burks can't go, look for Kekeoura Tarnue to possibly fill in for some snaps at the spear position.

"Burks, he's got a lingering deal. I don't know, I think it is questionable, probably. He's only played, I think, one full game this year. He's really had some lingering injuries," Brown said.

Jackson is a name WVU does not want to see miss time, as he's been arguably the most productive player on WVU's entire defense this season. Jackson has 24 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks.

"He's playing really well. He did not practice today. I think it's going to be close. Hopeful, but he's got a little bit of a weird lower leg injury we're just going to see how he feels. He probably won't be able to practice much," Brown said.

Asani Redwood would play more snaps on the defensive line if Jackson can't go. Redwood played 42 snaps against Iowa State, the most he's played in a game this season.

Finally, at corner, TJ Crandall missed the Iowa State game as he didn't practice last week, according to Brown. Brown said he was happy with how Ayden Garnes and Garnett Hollis played against the Cyclones.