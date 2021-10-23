West Virginia defense searches for secret for more turnovers

For as good as West Virginia has been on the defensive side of the ball for the most part this season one department that has been lacking has been when it comes to turnovers.

Through six games on the season, the Mountaineers rank well in most categories at No. 3 in tackles for loss (47), No. 13 in red zone defense (.696), No. 19 in rushing defense (101.7), No. 23 in first down defense (109) and No. 35 in sacks (16) nationally.

The unit gives up an average of 22.5 points per game ranking inside the top 50 there as well showcasing the potential of the defense under coordinator Jordan Lesley.

But the one area lacking has been in the realm of turnovers with the defense tied for 124th nationally by forcing only a total of 4 with three of those being interceptions. The defense has only forced a total of five fumbles on the year but managed to only get on top of one of those.

Across 404 snaps that's less than one percent of the time the unit has generated one.

"I believe we're just not attacking the ball how we need to and trying to rip it out in piles," starting linebacker Exree Loe said.

But how does a defense go about forcing more turnovers? If it was as easy as simply doing it, a unit that ranks high nationally in practically every other category should be able to accomplish it, right?

There’s no magic wand type of situation to simply generate more opponent miscues, but there are indeed ways to put yourself in better position to create them.

“There’s a couple things we tried to emphasize during the bye week,” head coach Neal Brown said.

On the defensive line, that involves being more active with their hands in order to get them up into passing lanes especially in the realm of quick game and run-pass-options. That is essential when you aren’t able to pressure the passer so getting those hands into lanes can cause deflections or potentially tipped interceptions to other areas of the defense.

In the backend, there simply has to be more aggression when it comes to contesting and breaking on passes instead of simply worrying about the negatives that could occur.

“We have to cut them loose and let them get after it,” Brown said.

West Virginia charts missed opportunities in the realm of forcing turnovers and at times a matter of inches can be the difference in those situations. Against Baylor, there were several chances that didn’t work out that could have completely changed the complexion of the first half according to Lesley.

In fact, outside the tipped pass for an interception against Oklahoma there hasn’t been any other situations where the defense has taken advantage of opportunities for a turnover.

“We have to compete for more balls in the air,” he said.

It’s been a strong defensive unit to date outside the Baylor contest and one that has kept the Mountaineers in more games than it has not. But finding a way to generate more miscues has become a priority moving forward due to the reward that comes by winning the turnover margin.

More aggressive and active play goes a long way in that realm and West Virginia expects to come out with just that after the bye week down the final six games of the season.