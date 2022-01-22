West Virginia falls to Texas Tech

West Virginia's losing streak prevails.

Despite 21 points from Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers couldn't overcome Texas Tech on Saturday, falling 78-65.

A Jalen Bridges three-pointer had West Virginia starting the game on the right foot. The Mountaineers built up a slim lead over the game's first few minutes, but it wasn't one that would put the Red Raiders away early.

The two teams showed that they were fairly even-matched, with seven lead changes taking place in the first half alone.

The Red Raiders hung out in front for most of the half's final five minutes, but a later WVU run threatened that difference. A pair of Kedrian Johnson free throws tied the score with 1:12 to go, but a foul on TTU's Bryson Williams quickly gave Texas Tech the lead back.

Johnson attempted to knot the score again in the final seconds of the first half but was unable to do so, allowing the Red Raiders to enter the break with a slim 36-34 lead.



The second half saw both teams continue to duke it out with neither gaining a major edge. Texas Tech held the lead for most of the second half, something done with ease as the Red Raiders violently out-rebounded WVU.

West Virginia entered the under-eight timeout facing a five-point deficit. Two minutes later, the Mountaineers would take their first lead of the second half on a Taz Sherman three-pointer.

It was the last time WVU would be ahead.

Texas Tech's Terrance Shannon took the lead back moments later with a layup. He was the driving force behind an extreme Red Raider run, sinking two consecutive three-pointers as Texas Tech went ahead by as much as nine.

The Red Raiders's lead would grow into double digits in the final minute, securing a Texas Tech win.