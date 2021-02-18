WVSports - West Virginia finalizes new coaching hires, releases contract terms

Neal Brown has added new coaches on the defensive side of the ball for the 2021 season, hoping to continue the team’s defensive success for years to come.

In order to replace co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae (new DBs coach at Georgia), as well as a vacant position, the Mountaineers have added more than 20 years of combined college coaching experience.

ShaDon Brown, formerly the safeties coach at Louisville, will replace Addae as co-defensive coordinator, in addition to serving as the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach.

Last season, Brown’s efforts helped the Cardinals become the top passing defense in the ACC, as well as the conference’s No. 3 scoring defense.

Per the terms of his contract, Brown is slated to receive $425,000 for his first season, before receiving a raise to $450,000 for the final year of his contract.

For comparison, in Vic Koenning’s last contract with WVU, the former defensive coordinator received $650,000 in his first season, and was expected to receive $700,000 in his second year.

WVU also hired Andrew Jackson, formerly the defensive line coach at Old Dominion, to serve in the same role.

Jackson’s stint at Old Dominion lasted only one season, but he has previous experience serving on coaching staffs in the Big 10 and the SEC.

Per the terms of his contract, Jackson is slated to receive $200,000 in year one, followed by a raise to $225,000 in year two.

Coaching staff holdovers from last season’s defensive staff, like Jordan Lesley (defensive coordinator/outside linebacker), Jeff Koonz (inside linebackers) and Dontae Wright (safeties).