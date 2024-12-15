West Virginia focused on finishing the season strong

Chad Scott understands this a big opportunity for him as the interim head coach of the West Virginia football program ahead of the Frisco Bowl against Memphis. But even more so, it’s about the players.

And closing things the right way.

Scott, and the rest of the current coaching staff for that matter, has no direction on what comes next after the clock hits zeros on Dec. 17 inside Toyota Stadium, but the focus is to remain where their feet are currently situated. And that is preparing to take on No. 25 Memphis with a chance to end the season 7-6.

It’s a message that has resonated with the remaining staff, but most importantly the players. So far, the Mountaineers have experienced little in the way of departures out of the program by way of the transfer portal and everybody that is healthy plans to play in the bowl game.

“We’ve had 100 percent in practice with attendance, so everybody is going to play,” Scott said.

That’s impressive under any circumstances in today’s age of college football, but especially when you consider that the Mountaineers are without a head coach. Even more impressive that outside of a few players that have exited the program, the bulk of the team has stuck together.

“To send these seniors out with a win and go out and be able to represent this university and this state the way we were supposed to do from the beginning would be absolutely phenomenal,” Scott said.

That is where the motto of the team comes into play and has been critical in this process.

“The guys have done a phenomenal job of being where their feet is at and being where they’re supposed to be and taking care of the moment at hand,” Scott said.

It speaks to the mindset of the team that West Virginia was initially supposed to have last week off in preparation for the bowl, but the Mountaineers were able to quickly get to work practicing on Thursday once the bowl matchup with Memphis was announced.

While there is plenty of uncertainty on what comes next for the coaches, Scott is instead pouring his effort into his players and placing the focus on them. There is some mental toughness being shown by the group, which is exactly what the coaching staff preaches in terms of standards.

There is effort and energy, which is a major factor when it comes to bowl preparation.

“Right now, it’s about those players putting their best foot forward and being there for these guys and making sure we come up with a great game plan that’s simple for them and preparing these guys the right way to go out in Frisco, Texas and represent this program and state in the right way,” Scott said.

As part of that, West Virginia hasn’t made many adjustments to the routine for the players outside a few logistical things when it comes to practice.

In terms of a game plan, West Virginia will utilize a team effort across the coaching staff with the focus simple. The Mountaineers are going to do what they’re efficient at and put the ball in the hands of their playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’ll call it, I’ll handle it, I’ll manage it, and it will be input from the guys upstairs on certain things they may see from up top that I might not see,” he said.

Now, the focus is on getting this team to respond and play excited with the message being that while the season didn’t end up on a high note, the Mountaineers are still the team that expected to compete for the Big 12 Conference title.

That has made it a focus squarely for the team to just go out and play ball.

“Keep the easy, easy,” Scott said.