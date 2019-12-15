With the introduction of the redshirt rule, West Virginia is able to use players in games without it costing them a full year of eligibility.

The rule affords players to play in up to four games without being docked a year, unlike the old rule which would take a full year of eligibility for game action.

So which West Virginia players saw the field and will get a redshirt for 2019?

WVSports.com breaks it all down.