Published Dec 3, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 14
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
@WVSportsDotCom

West Virginia stands at 6-6 on the season after falling to Texas Tech this past weekend. The Mountaineers now wait to learn about their bowl destination.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after 12 games.

Table Name
PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Independence Bowl

Memphis

December 28

Athlon Sports

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

CBS Sports

Birmingham Bowl

Arkansas

December 27

College Football Network

First Responder Bowl

Boston College

January 3

College Football News

First Responder Bowl

Sam Houston

January 3

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Independence Bowl

Louisiana

December 28

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Independence Bowl

Louisiana

December 28

USA Today

First Responder Bowl

North Carolina State

January 3

247 Sports

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

The Sporting News

Armed Forces Bowl

Virginia Tech

December 27

Projection Sports

Armed Forces Bowl

Memphis

December 27

KSL Sports

Army (Independence) OR East Carolina (First Responder)

Army (Independence) OR East Carolina (First Responder)

December 28 ot January 3

Sports Illustrated

Armed Forces Bowl

Navy

December 27

