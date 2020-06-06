“The question I really asked myself was why not West Virginia? In all perspectives it’s a great place for me,” he said.

Prather, 6-foot-3, 198-pounds, had been leaning toward the Mountaineers for quite some time and decided that he had seen enough to make the call. West Virginia was the pick from close to 40 scholarship offers that included LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and more.

For Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather his decision to commit to West Virginia wasn’t a matter of why, instead it was why not?

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been to Morgantown multiple times and felt a comfort level not only with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who had initially recruited him at Penn State, but the rest of the coaching staff as well.

“I know a bunch of people think that he’s only going to West Virginia because of coach Parker but I have a great relationship with a lot of their coaching staff,” he said. “Me and coach Brown talk every day.”

That’s not to say Parker didn’t play a significant role however, as he developed a close bond with Prather that lasted throughout the course of the process. That bond even grew closer once Parker left Penn State and started his job in Morgantown.

The style of offense and how he could fit in as an outside wide receiver coupled with the nature of the Big 12 Conference and how the ball is always in the air didn’t hurt matters either.

“That’s what I do is catch footballs,” he said.

Prather also has a close connection with 2020 signees in David Vincent-Okoli and Jordan White and those two also played a role in helping him choose the Mountaineers.

“I’m looking forward to playing with both of those guys in the next couple years,” he said.

Prather now plans to turn his attention to recruiting and trying to get others to ask themselves the same question, why not West Virginia?

Quotes were provided by Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman