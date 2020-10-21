It’s only four games into the season, but West Virginia sits atop the rankings nationally in total defense. While it might not be where the group sits at the end, that doesn't happen by accident.

The Mountaineers are permitting only 240-yards per contest and just over 18 points per contest as the defensive unit has been the lynchpin to the 3-1 start this season.

It takes all 11 for that to occur, but it’s the play of three players in particular that have stood out to head coach Neal Brown. And the best part is that each of those players are at a different level of the defense.