West Virginia football expected to be without starter Stewart for Texas
West Virginia will be without one starter this weekend as senior safety JoVanni Stewart is not expected to suit up due to personal issues, according to a source.
Stewart, a true senior, has appeared in all four games for the Mountaineers seeing a total of 203 of the possible 299 snaps for West Virginia at the spear position. In those games he had recorded 17 total tackles and 2 pass breakups for the program.
The Katy, Texas native has started 16 career games and appeared in a total of 41 splitting time between safety and linebacker during his career including starting at SAM in the old scheme. He finished last season with 54 tackles and 4 sacks after appearing in 12 total games.
It's unclear how long a potential absence could be.
WVSports.com will have more on this development.
