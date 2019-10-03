West Virginia will be without one starter this weekend as senior safety JoVanni Stewart is not expected to suit up due to personal issues, according to a source.

Stewart, a true senior, has appeared in all four games for the Mountaineers seeing a total of 203 of the possible 299 snaps for West Virginia at the spear position. In those games he had recorded 17 total tackles and 2 pass breakups for the program.

The Katy, Texas native has started 16 career games and appeared in a total of 41 splitting time between safety and linebacker during his career including starting at SAM in the old scheme. He finished last season with 54 tackles and 4 sacks after appearing in 12 total games.

It's unclear how long a potential absence could be.

WVSports.com will have more on this development.