West Virginia football has a plan when it comes to transfers

Neal Brown still has a plan when it comes to building the roster.

The Mountaineers have used the transfer portal to success during his three-year tenure adding players like linebacker Tony Fields, wide receiver George Campbell, safety Alonzo Addae and defensive lineman Reuben Jones are just a few of those examples during that time frame.

This past off-season, West Virginia was active yet again adding former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester, Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon, Illinois State cornerback Charles Woods, Maine linebacker Deshawn Stevens and Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton.

Each of those outside Middleton have contributed to the team this year and each of them also have the ability to return for more than just this current season.

This year the Mountaineers are going to be able to sign 32 players in the 2022 class due rule changes. That will provide the opportunity to sign 7 additional scholarships over the 25 initial counters to fill holes left by transfers exiting the program. That is going to give the coaches more leeway to use those scholarships on even more transfers to address immediate needs on the roster.

You can expect that West Virginia will be active in the transfer portal trying to fill holes at offensive line, linebacker and defensive back but don’t assume a wholesale push into that realm.

“Just because we’re struggling you’re not going to see this wholesale we’re going to go transfers in large numbers,” Brown said. “I don’t think that’s the right way to get to where we want to get to.”

Brown is a steadfast believer that while you’ll have some hits in the transfer portal, there are some misses as well and unlike high school prospects there isn’t that sense of development. Because that window is so small given limited eligibility for many transfers, you don’t have the opportunity to cultivate them over time and develop their skill set.

West Virginia is going to continue to add pieces from the portal moving forward, but don’t expect Brown to deviate from the overall plan when it comes to building the program.

“You’re not going to see us go get 15-transfers. That’s not going to be the recipe for me,” Brown said.