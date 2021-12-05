West Virginia football heading to Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota

West Virginia is heading back to Arizona for bowl season after accepting an invitation to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game against Minnesota according to reports.

The news was reported by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

The game is set to kickoff at 10:15 p.m. December 28 and will represent the third time that the Mountaineers have played in the game with the most recent a 43-42 win over Arizona State in 2016. The other game was a 34-31 loss to Missouri 1998.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be televised by ESPN.

The Mountaineers closed up the regular season 6-6 by winning each of their last two games against Texas and Kansas. Overall since the bye week the program compiled a 4-2 record after a 2-4 start to the 2021 campaign.

Minnesota finished the year 8-4, good enough for third in the Big 10 West.

It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games but is 1-0 under head coach Neal Brown after winning the 2020 Liberty Bowl last season 24-21 in Memphis.

It’s the second consecutive bowl game under Brown after missing one in his first season.