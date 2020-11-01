WVSports - West Virginia football kicker Staley out for season after injury

West Virginia will be without its starting placekicker for the rest of the season after redshirt senior Evan Staley announced the new on social media.

Staley had hit 6-9 field goals with a long of 45 this season and had made all 19 extra point attempts. The Romney native also handled kickoff for West Virginia booting 45 on the year with 4 touchbacks.

He was injured attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff return and was replaced by Casey Legg who made a pair of field goals and four extra points. Staley did not return to the game after heading to the sideline.

“Unfortunately, I will be out the rest of the year and will be getting surgery next week but I am ready to start the recovery process and already am counting down the days until I’m back on the field,” he wrote.

Staley has appeared in 40 career games for West Virginia. Even as a redshirt senior, Staley is eligible to return next year given NCAA rules this season allowing for this to be essentially a free year without costing an eligibility.