How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

The Bears are coming off their first game of the season, a 47-14 win over Kansas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was not able to play an out-of-conference opponent. On two separate occasions games with Louisiana Tech and Houston were canceled prior to concerns over the virus.

--Baylor returns an experienced senior quarterback in Charlie Brewer and he had success against Kansas completing 15-24 passes in 30 drop backs for 144 yards and a score. Brewer was only blitzed on six drop backs but completed 5-5 for 42 yards and a score in those situations.