How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Iowa State is fresh off beating TCU handily to move their overall record to 3-2 on the season through the first five games.





--Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been up and down with teams blitzing him this year as he has completed 28-50 passes on 55 drop backs with 4 touchdowns and an interception. He also has taken four sacks in those situations. In the other 144 drop backs he has completed 92-122 passes for 1,179 with 6 touchdowns against 1 interception. He has been sacked 4 times when not blitzed.

--Purdy is 8-22 on passes thrown over 20+ yards this season. Only one of those have resulted in a score.

--Where he has been very efficient is that over 10-yard but before 20-yard window where he has connected on 35-53 passes (66-percent) for 669 yards and 7 touchdowns. Only 1 interception, too.