While the battle for the quarterback job understandably had the most eyeballs on it for the West Virginia Mountaineers, there have been some questions also answered on along the offensive line.

Redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu was able to claim the left tackle position after a back-and-forth battle with redshirt freshman Brandon Yates.

“Junior won the job and he's going to be able to grow and mature in that role,” head coach Neal Brown said on his weekly radio show.