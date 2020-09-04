West Virginia football offensive line set heading into opener
While the battle for the quarterback job understandably had the most eyeballs on it for the West Virginia Mountaineers, there have been some questions also answered on along the offensive line.
Redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu was able to claim the left tackle position after a back-and-forth battle with redshirt freshman Brandon Yates.
“Junior won the job and he's going to be able to grow and mature in that role,” head coach Neal Brown said on his weekly radio show.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news