{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 08:24:00 -0500') }} football

West Virginia football offers Florida corner Young

Young plans to take a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Young plans to take a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Recruiting at West Virginia has certainly been slowed by the COVID-19 outbreak but not halted. A recent Mountaineers scholarship offer to Tampa (Fla.) Gaither cornerback Jordan Young is testament to that.

Young, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, already held power five scholarships in the pocket from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Iowa, Mississippi, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Washington State, Syracuse, Virginia, Purdue and Indiana but now West Virginia is on that list.

