West Virginia football QB commit Greene talks Elite 11, recruiting efforts
It's been a busy summer for Tallahassee (Fl) Chiles quarterback and West Virginia commit Garrett Greene.
Baseball, football camps and recruiting fellow prospects to West Virginia have filled the four-star recruit’s summer along with preparing for his senior season.
Greene, 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, recently competed in the Elite 11 finals held in Frisco, Texas and although he wasn’t voted in to the Elite 11, he came away feeling positive about his performance and thankful for the opportunity to compete in the prestigious camp.
“It was truly (a) once in a lifetime opportunity to go out to Frisco and compete with the best guys in the country,” Greene said. “I didn’t get too high and I didn’t get too low. I was kind of just steady the whole week so I didn’t really show out. I felt like I put together a pretty good performance.”
Greene’s coach for the event was Jerrod Johnson, who he described as an “unbelievable teacher of the playbook.”
As far as feedback goes, Greene was told that he arguably had the best arm at the camp and to keep working on consistency and touch on throws.
Greene also worked alongside fellow quarterbacks in Ohio State pledge Jack Miller, USC commit Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne, who works out with the same quarterback coach Greene does.
“We all got really close towards the end and those guys are like my brothers now,” Greene said.
Greene was the first commit in West Virginia’s 2020 class and since then, he’s been very active in recruiting prospects to Morgantown whether it’s posting on social media or talking to them on the phone.
READ: QB Greene taking active recruiting role to help build WVU class
The energy and urgency Greene brings to the table when it comes to recruiting stems from a conversation he had with Brown after he committed as well as his desire to always perform at his best.
“He told me that now I need to be the head recruiter since I’m the head of this class,” Greene said. “I think I owe it to coach Brown and West Virginia University to give my all at all times whether that’s recruiting or once I get up there during workouts and practice so I think it just stems from I want to make that university champions again.”
Since he committed back in early March, Greene has talked to fellow West Virginia pledges Reese Smith and Devell Washington every day and is actively recruiting West Virginia targets in wide receiver Bryce Gowdy and running back Lamy Constant.
“I think me and Lamy in the backfield could be dangerous with Devell, Reese and Bryce at wideouts,” Greene said. “I think that could be something really special.”
Missing from West Virginia’s 2020 class at this point is a tight end. The Mountaineers have missed on a couple of targets at this position group such as current Penn State commit Tyler Elsdon.
But whenever he gets a better idea of who West Virginia is going to target at that position, Greene plans to actively recruit them as well.
“I think that’s a really crucial position for any offense,” Greene said. “Getting a really talented tight end would be really huge for us.”
Greene plans to continue recruiting others to West Virginia’s 2020 class until he signs and enrolls early in January.
The Mountaineers currently have 12 commitments in its 2020 class and one in its 2021 class. Overall, Greene is excited about how this class is coming together.
“It’s shaping out to be a really special class,” Greene said. “Coach Brown preaches he wants guys that love ball and I think every guy in our class, they really love football and they don’t just love what football brings them, they love the game, they love everything about the game.”
Greene, who attended West Virginia’s first one-day prospect camp of the summer on June 2, plans to make the trip up to Morgantown again for another one-day camp on July 25.
With his senior season soon approaching, Greene’s goal is to help Chiles High School clinch a playoff berth after narrowly missing out on the playoffs the past two seasons. He also hopes to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.
When it comes to recruiting, Greene wants to help get West Virginia’s 2020 class to 20 or more commitments from prospects who truly love the game of football.
Through conversations with fellow West Virginia commitments, there’s a positive vibe and genuine excitement for the Neal Brown era in Morgantown and as he continues his efforts, Greene will continue to emphasize the importance of team chemistry.
“I think they’re pretty excited for what coach Brown is going to do there,” Greene said.
“I’m obviously really excited for (it) and I believe in what he’s going to do at the university, but then we’re also just getting to know each other. I think building team chemistry is one of the most crucial parts to a successful team, so I think really getting to know these guys before we even step on campus is really huge.”
