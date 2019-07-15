Baseball, football camps and recruiting fellow prospects to West Virginia have filled the four-star recruit’s summer along with preparing for his senior season.

Greene, 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, recently competed in the Elite 11 finals held in Frisco, Texas and although he wasn’t voted in to the Elite 11, he came away feeling positive about his performance and thankful for the opportunity to compete in the prestigious camp.

“It was truly (a) once in a lifetime opportunity to go out to Frisco and compete with the best guys in the country,” Greene said. “I didn’t get too high and I didn’t get too low. I was kind of just steady the whole week so I didn’t really show out. I felt like I put together a pretty good performance.”

Greene’s coach for the event was Jerrod Johnson, who he described as an “unbelievable teacher of the playbook.”

As far as feedback goes, Greene was told that he arguably had the best arm at the camp and to keep working on consistency and touch on throws.

Greene also worked alongside fellow quarterbacks in Ohio State pledge Jack Miller, USC commit Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne, who works out with the same quarterback coach Greene does.

“We all got really close towards the end and those guys are like my brothers now,” Greene said.

Greene was the first commit in West Virginia’s 2020 class and since then, he’s been very active in recruiting prospects to Morgantown whether it’s posting on social media or talking to them on the phone.

READ: QB Greene taking active recruiting role to help build WVU class

The energy and urgency Greene brings to the table when it comes to recruiting stems from a conversation he had with Brown after he committed as well as his desire to always perform at his best.

“He told me that now I need to be the head recruiter since I’m the head of this class,” Greene said. “I think I owe it to coach Brown and West Virginia University to give my all at all times whether that’s recruiting or once I get up there during workouts and practice so I think it just stems from I want to make that university champions again.”

Since he committed back in early March, Greene has talked to fellow West Virginia pledges Reese Smith and Devell Washington every day and is actively recruiting West Virginia targets in wide receiver Bryce Gowdy and running back Lamy Constant.