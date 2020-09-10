WVSports - West Virginia football roster number changes for 2020

The West Virginia official roster has been updated to reflect changes with the roster numbers.

With fall camp in the rear-view mirror and the focus shifting toward the start of the season players are settling into new uniform numbers.

A number of players will be wearing new uniform numbers this fall as the NCAA introduced new rules to limit duplicate numbers to only two and those players can’t be on the field at the same time.

Also, players will be able to wear the number “0” for the first time and that is set to be taken by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Byrce Wheaton-Ford, after redshirt junior wide receiver Isaiah Esdale was originally set to have it.

The entire list is as follows of those that have undergone number changes:

4 Alonzo Addae, redshirt senior safety switching from 41

7 Josh Chandler-Semedo, junior linebacker switching from 35

8 Vandarius Cowan, redshirt junior bandit linebacker switching from 32

9 Isaiah Esdale, redshirt junior wide receiver switching from 88

0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton, redshirt sophomore wide receiver switching from 83.

2 Noah Guzman, junior safety switching from 19.

9 Jeffery Pooler, redshirt senior defensive end switching from 13

10 Sean Ryan, redshirt junior wide receiver switching from 18

33 Jayvon Thrift, redshirt freshman safety switching from 49

40 Jordan Dempsey, freshman safety switching from 30.

Here are the uniform numbers of those that enrolled in January.

3 Jackie Matthews, junior safety

11 Garrett Greene, true freshman quarterback

24 Jairo Faverus, true freshman cornerback

99 Quay Mays, redshirt junior defensive lineman

15 Reese Smith, true freshman wide receiver

82 Keion Wakefield, redshirt senior wide receiver

94 Russell Tanson, redshirt junior defensive end

14 Matt Cavallaro, sophomore quarterback

The list of newcomers to the program that enrolled in June.

17 Sam Brown, true freshman wide receiver

44 Lanell Carr, true freshman bandit linebacker

80 Charles Finley, true freshman tight end

54 Zach Frazier, true freshman offensive lineman

54 Sean Martin, true freshman defensive end

73 Chris Mayo, true freshman offensive lineman

90 Akheem Mesidor, true freshman defensive lineman

28 Daryl Porter, true freshman cornerback

45 Taurus Simmons, true freshman bandit linebacker

22 A’Varius Sparrow, true freshman running back

78 Tairiq Stewart, junior offensive lineman



32 James Thomas, freshman linebacker

26 David Vincent-Okoli, true freshman cornerback

18 Devell Washington, true freshman wide receiver

53 Eddie Watkins, true freshman bandit linebacker

53 Jordan White, true freshman offensive lineman

The list of transfers

6 Scottie Young, senior safety (Arizona)

1 Tony Fields, senior linebacker (Arizona)

66 Ja'Quay Hubbard, redshirt freshman offensive lineman (Virginia)

81 Zack Dobson, junior wide receiver (Middle Tennessee State)

35 Tyler Sumpter, redshirt senior punter (Troy)

42 Bryce Brand, redshirt junior linebacker (Maryland)