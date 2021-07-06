West Virginia hosted 32 official visitors over the visit weekends in June and the Mountaineers have created some major buzz and results with top prospects on the recruiting trail.

Already those weekends have produced seven known commitments in Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young and Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton.