Spring and summer official visits have changed the dynamic of college football recruiting.

Originally junior high school prospects can take official visits to college campuses from April to the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June. It’s a dramatic shift from the old model which prohibited prospects to utilize their official visits until the start of their senior years in high school.

That was until the calendar was adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all visits were shut down until at least June 30 as part of a mandated dead period.