West Virginia football transfer review

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will welcome a number of talented transfers into the fold and WVSports.com looks at each of those. What are the opportunities for each this coming season and how do they fit into the picture with the football program? We examine each.

Career snaps: 662 Scruggs has more snaps than what is listed but some of that was collected at the junior college and lower levels of college football. The talented nickel back played well in his lone season at South Alabama where he started nine games and was a key contributor for the Jaguars. He finished the year with 70 tackles and an interception and graded out as the highest player on defense with a minimum of 100 snaps at 81.1 according to Pro Football Focus. Scruggs was at 80.9 in coverage and allowed just 28 of 46 passes to be completed for 387 yards. Scruggs was one of the top cornerback transfers available and will almost assuredly step into a major role on the defense.

Career snaps: 823 Singleton played at Akron as a freshman before transferring to Hutchinson C.C. where he led the team with 31 catches and 7 touchdowns. He then moved onto Eastern Michigan where he saw 697 snaps this past season with 432 of those in pass catching situations and 258 in run blocking. He was targeted a total of 98 times on the season and hauled in 66.3-percent of those opportunities for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Singleton played primarily in the slot and with the departures at wide receiver is going to have every opportunity to showcase his speed. He has one year remaining but that could be two if the junior college rule is challenged.

Career snaps: 1,116 Young Bear started his final 14 games at Tulsa at left guard where he graded out as the second best lineman on the team this past season at 63.3 across 874 snaps. Young Bear has experience at tackle earlier in his career, but has made his work at left guard. Young Bear graded out well in pass protection, while run blocking wasn't his strong suit this past year. The transfer offensive lineman will step into a situation where he is automatically one of the most experienced on the roster and should be a good bet to be in line for a starting position this coming season.

Career snaps: 176 Bowie has more snaps than what is listed but that is just at the FBS level after he spent three years at Concord. While there, Bowie put together a monster 2022 campaign with 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The Martinsburg native then moved onto Jacksonville State where he appeared in 17 games over the past two seasons including all 14 this past year. He finished the 2024 season with 13 catches for 209 yards and brings an element of speed to the wide receiver room. Bowie has two years left and figures to be a part of the rotation at the wide receiver spot for the Mountaineers.